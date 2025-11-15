North Houston: Officials investigate fatal shooting early Saturday

article

The Brief A 41-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday at a home on West Canino Road in North Houston. Deputies say the suspected shooter, believed to be a friend of the victim, fled the scene after an argument turned deadly. Two other people were inside the residence but were unharmed.



West Canino Road fatal shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 200 block of West Canino Road in North Houston around 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 41-year-old man dead of a gunshot wound.

Initial investigation found that he'd been shot by a man who also lived at the residence. The men are believed to have been friends, officials say, but were reported to have been in an ongoing dispute prior to the shooting.

The suspected shooter is not in custody, and was not at the scene when officials spoke to media Saturday morning.

Two other people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and suspect were not released.

Details were limited at the time of reporting.