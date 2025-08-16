Man shot, critically wounded in northwest Houston, police say

The Brief Police are investigating after a man was found in North Houston with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the 5500 block of Antoine Drive around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Police are investigating the shooting as a possible drive-by shooting.



A man was critically injured after being shot multiple times in northwest Houston in what police are investigating as a possible drive-by shooting.

What we know:

Houston police responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 5500 block of Antoine Drive for a possible drive-by shooting.

Lt. Ali said arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was treated at the scene by officers until he could be transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Ali said.

What we don't know:

Police said they were unsure what led up to the shooting nor did they have any information on possible suspects.

What you can do:

Houston police are asking anyone with information to contact their major assaults division or crime stoppers.