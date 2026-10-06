North Houston double shooting: Suspect charged with capital murder

The Brief David Elijah Herrera, 31, is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of two people in north Houston. Houston police found the victims shot dead in front of a home on Lindale Street. Authroities located the suspected vehicle in the shooting and Herrera was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop.



The suspect arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of two people in north Houston has been charged with capital murder.

David Elijah Herrera, 31, is accused of murdering a man and woman outside a home on Lindale Street, just north of I-610 North.

Shooting reported in north Houston

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, the Houston Police Department stated. A middle-aged woman and man were reportedly found shot to death in front of a home.

A few hours later, police confirmed a suspect, Herrera, was in custody.

The Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable's Office said a red Ford Fusion that police were looking for in connection to the shooting was picked up on a Flock camera.

A deputy with the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable's Office reportedly spotted the a red Ford and called for backup. Liberty County Precinct 5 Constable David Hunter and another deputy were nearby and responded too.

After a traffic stop, authorities say Herrera came out with his hands up and was arrested.