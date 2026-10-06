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North Houston double shooting: Suspect charged with capital murder

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 6, 2026 6:52 AM CDT
Published October 6, 2026 6:52 AM CDT

The Brief

    • David Elijah Herrera, 31, is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of two people in north Houston.
    • Houston police found the victims shot dead in front of a home on Lindale Street.
    • Authroities located the suspected vehicle in the shooting and Herrera was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop.

HOUSTON - The suspect arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of two people in north Houston has been charged with capital murder.

David Elijah Herrera, 31, is accused of murdering a man and woman outside a home on Lindale Street, just north of I-610 North.

Shooting reported in north Houston

The backstory:

The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, the Houston Police Department stated. A middle-aged woman and man were reportedly found shot to death in front of a home.

A few hours later, police confirmed a suspect, Herrera, was in custody.

The Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable's Office said a red Ford Fusion that police were looking for in connection to the shooting was picked up on a Flock camera.

A deputy with the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable's Office reportedly spotted the a red Ford and called for backup. Liberty County Precinct 5 Constable David Hunter and another deputy were nearby and responded too.

After a traffic stop, authorities say Herrera came out with his hands up and was arrested.

The Source: Information in this article has been provided by the Houston Police Department and Harris County court records.

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