North Houston double shooting: Suspect charged with capital murder
HOUSTON - The suspect arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of two people in north Houston has been charged with capital murder.
David Elijah Herrera, 31, is accused of murdering a man and woman outside a home on Lindale Street, just north of I-610 North.
Shooting reported in north Houston
The backstory:
The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, the Houston Police Department stated. A middle-aged woman and man were reportedly found shot to death in front of a home.
A few hours later, police confirmed a suspect, Herrera, was in custody.
The Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable's Office said a red Ford Fusion that police were looking for in connection to the shooting was picked up on a Flock camera.
A deputy with the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable's Office reportedly spotted the a red Ford and called for backup. Liberty County Precinct 5 Constable David Hunter and another deputy were nearby and responded too.
After a traffic stop, authorities say Herrera came out with his hands up and was arrested.
The Source: Information in this article has been provided by the Houston Police Department and Harris County court records.