North Houston crash: Motorcyclist killed, driver being investigated for impairment

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a north Houston crash on his birthday after being struck by a Toyota Camry, according to police. Houston Police suspect the driver of the vehicle may have been impaired at the time of the crash. Investigators are working to determine who was at fault fault.



A motorcyclist is dead after a late-night crash in north Houston on his birthday, according to the Houston Police Department.

North Houston deadly crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Acres Home area on West Montgomery Road, near North Victory Drive.

According to Sergeant Griffith, an older man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on West Montgomery Road when a white Toyota Camry going westbound seemed to have made a left turn and struck him.

The rider was ejected from his motorcycle and was later pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department first responders. Sgt. Griffith says it was the motorcyclist's birthday.

Officials believe the driver of the Camry was possibly impaired and they were taken into custody for further investigation.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to officially determine who was at fault in the crash.