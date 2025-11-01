North Harris County: Major crash shuts down road, injures victim

article

The Brief A major crash shut down all lanes of West Hardy Road in Spring on Saturday night. Precinct 4 deputies responded, and at least one person was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released the names of those involved or details on the cause.



A road is fully shut down as officials respond to a major crash in Spring.

Major Spring crash

What we know:

Deputies with the Pct. 4 constable's office responded to the 23300 block of West Hardy Road in Spring Saturday night.

All lanes were shut down at the time of reporting.

At least one victim was set to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

West Hardy Road crash

What we don't know:

The names of those involved were not released.

Details were limited at the time of publishing.