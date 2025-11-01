North Harris County: Major crash shuts down road, injures victim
article
SPRING, Texas - A road is fully shut down as officials respond to a major crash in Spring.
Major Spring crash
What we know:
Deputies with the Pct. 4 constable's office responded to the 23300 block of West Hardy Road in Spring Saturday night.
All lanes were shut down at the time of reporting.
At least one victim was set to be taken to a hospital for treatment.
West Hardy Road crash
What we don't know:
The names of those involved were not released.
Details were limited at the time of publishing.
The Source: Information in this report came from Constable Mark Herman’s Office