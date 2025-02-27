Deputy-involved shooting: Suspect dead after being shot by deputy in north Houston

The Brief A suspect is dead after being shot by a Harris County deputy after not complying with demands and fighting them. The suspect was reportedly acting erratically and damaging pumps at a gas station in the 10300 block of North Freeway. One male deputy had to be taken to the hospital for facial injuries.



Harris County deputies shot a suspect in north Houston after he was seen behaving ‘erratically’ at a gas station and not listening to law enforcement.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the suspect died at the hospital in a post on X.

Deputies shoot suspect in north Houston

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 10300 block of North Freeway.

A 36-year-old man was seen at a gas station damaging pumps with his hands and acting "erratically".

Assistance Chief John Nanny says deputies gave verbal commands for the suspect to lay down. The man started to comply, but then deputies put a handcuff on him and he began to resist.

He started to disarm the male deputy who had a taser at the time by trying to take it from him. A second deputy discharged her taser in order to disable the suspect so he could be taken into custody.

When the suspect continued to resist, the female deputy took out her firearm and shot at the suspect multiple times, hitting him in the torso.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where it was later pronounced he died.

One deputy was taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

The female deputy has been with HCSO for 15 years and the male for seven years.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the suspect's identity.