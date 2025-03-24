The Brief The driver of a Ford F-150 going the wrong way on North Freeway near downtown is suspected of causing a deadly crash involving two other vehicles. A mother and her 10-year-old son were pronounced dead. The husband and their juvenile daughter are in critical condition. The suspected driver is in police custody at Ben Taub Hospital while in ICU. A pregnant woman was also injured in the crash and hospitalized.



A wrong-way driver crash has left a mother and her 10-year-old son dead and injured a pregnant woman near Downtown Houston early Monday morning.

The suspected wrong-way driver is in police custody at Ben Taub Hospital in ICU.

I-45 wrong-way crash in Downtown Houston

What we know:

Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department units arrived to the scene of in the 700 block of North Freeway near the Dallas and Preston exit and Allen Parkway.

Sergeant David Rose with HPD Vehicular Crimes Division reports around 12:45 a.m., it was seen on cameras a Ford F-150 was driving the wrong way on the freeway and hit a Mitsubishi Outlander which then struck a Nissan Rogue.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The Mitsubishi, carrying a mother, father and two kids in the backseat, was knocked onto its side.

Sgt. Rose says the mother and her 10-year-old son were pronounced dead. The husband is in critical condition at the hospital along with their juvenile daughter, officials report.

There was a pregnant woman in the Nissan Rogue who was driving with an adult male in the passenger seat, police said. She was taken to the hospital and was reported to not be in critical condition. The male in the vehicle had minor injuries.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

According to Sgt. Rose, the suspected driver of the Ford F-150 is in critical condition.

Those involved had to be cut out of their vehicles, he added.

What's next:

HPD is waiting to get a blood warrant from the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine if the man was intoxicated.

The driver of the Ford could face intoxication manslaughter charges if it is determined he was intoxicated. If he was not, he could face manslaughter charges or criminal negligence, Sergeant Rose stated.