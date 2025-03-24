The Brief A woman was pronounced dead after a major crash on Aldine Westfield late Sunday evening. The woman nearly collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a husband, his wife, and two kids. Harris County investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.



A deadly crash in north Houston involving a family is being investigated by Harris County Sheriff's Office Monday morning.

Aldine Westfield crash

What we know:

HCSO Sergeant Bondurant reports two vehicles almost got into a head-on crash in the 12300 block of Aldine Westfield.

Deputies arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and EMS pronounced the woman in a Chevrolet Malibu dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The second vehicle involved, a tan Cadillac Escalade, had a husband, wife, and two juvenile children inside. They were all taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Bondurant, witnesses reported the Malibu was driving without headlights and was swerving on the road.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

What we don't know:

At this time, we do not know the identity of those involved.

HCSO investigators are still investigating to determine what officially caused the crash.