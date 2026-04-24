North Freeway chase: 3 police vehicles crash, 3 juvenile suspects arrested

The Brief Three juvenile suspects were arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in north Houston. Authorities say three law enforcement vehicles crashed while being involved in the pursuit. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stolen in a robbery earlier in the day on Thursday.



Three law enforcement vehicles crashed while involved in a chase with a vehicle reportedly stolen in a robbery, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Sergeant Barrow reports the incident happened after midnight in the area north of Houston along the North Freeway.

Police chase ends in multiple crashes in north Houston

What we know:

Officers had been called about a robbery earlier in the evening on Thursday that resulted in the suspects stealing the car and were searching for the vehicle.

Later on, police spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it using emergency lights. However, the vehicle did not stop and led officers on a chase.

While chasing the vehicle, one officer crashed and their vehicle rolled near the intersection of I-45 and West Little York, police reported.

Sgt. Barrow says more law enforcement were notified and began an active pursuit of locating the suspects. The vehicle was later seen at the intersection of West Mount Houston and I-45.

An HPD officer and Precinct 1 Constable deputy were responding to the call with the officer going westbound and the deputy going southbound. They both had lights and sirens on when they T-bone crashed into each other at the intersection.

Officials said the chase came to an end after the suspects crashed the vehicle further down the road. Three suspects reportedly attempted to run from the car but were arrested by police.

All officers who were involved in the crashes were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries and possible broken bones, said Sgt. Barrow. The three suspects were also treated for minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Barrow, the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the ages of the suspects.