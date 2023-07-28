North Carolinian dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria, Texas coast can provide breeding ground

A person off the North Carolina coast has died after contracting a bacterial infection called vibrio.

Experts warn that hot ocean temperatures aren't just damaging to marine life, but also creating more welcoming environments for flesh-eating bacteria like vibrio.

According to the CDC, vibriosis causes approximately 80,000 illnesses and accounts for 100 deaths in the U.S. every year. Those infected with vibriosis typically have open wounds that are exposed to seawater. Some people may also become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood. The CDC says most infections happen between May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

Experts say the warm, brackish waters along the Texas coast can provide the perfect breeding ground for more dangerous pathogens to thrive.

First-aid expert and CEO of DrySee, Brad Greer, suggests every family take precautions and cover up any open wounds before heading on your beach or lake vacation this summer. He also suggests both men and women avoid shaving before going into the water, adding that micro cuts can sometimes increase a person's exposure to infection.