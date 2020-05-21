NOAA predicts ‘above normal’ 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

article

With the kick off to Atlantic hurricane season just 11 days away, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has issued their outlook for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA forecasters are predicting a 60% chance that the year will be above average, with a total number of named storms ranging between 13 and 19. The 30 year average, or what is classified as "normal", is 12 named storms.

Forecasters also saying there’s a 10% chance of a normal or below-normal season.

Of the 12 named storms, six typically become hurricanes and three of those hurricanes are classified as major. Major hurricanes are those that reach winds of at least 111 mph or Category 3 strength.

NOAA forecasters are saying of the 13-19 named storms, 6-10 will become hurricanes and 3-6 could be major.

As hurricane season gets underway, beginning June 1, NOAA will update their forecast in early August as we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season which is early to mid-September.

