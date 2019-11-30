No significant measurements of airborne asbestos found around TPC explosion site

article

The fire at TPC’s Port Neches Operations is contained and significantly reduced, and no significant concentrations of airborne asbestos fibers were measured.

Response measures are ongoing and Unified Command remains focused on mitigating the event and maintaining the safety of responders and the community.

As residents returned to their homes yesterday, questions arose regarding debris found in homes and on property. The event at Port Neches Operations on Wednesday resulted in pieces of process equipment being projected beyond the fence-line. Some of these pieces included asbestos insulation.

Over the past 72 hours, TPC Group has engaged CTEH, environmental response specialists, to conduct air sampling surrounding the event site. Air sampling continues to verify no measurable concentrations of airborne asbestos fibers. Given the nature of asbestos, we have urged people not to try to attempt to clean up the debris themselves.

CTEH will also conduct debris assessments and will be leading removal efforts. Specialists will be assessing homes and yards within approximately one-half mile of the TPC Port Neches Operations fence-line. Please be aware that the cleanup specialists are required to wear protective clothing to remove debris beyond the fenceline. We expect assessments and clean up to begin immediately.

If you see debris in your yard, please call the Community Assistance Helpline at 866-601-5880 to file a claim.

Updates and information continue to be posted on the web, on Facebook, and on Twitter at PortNechesUC.