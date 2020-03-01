No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Harris County, mayor says

article

Mayor Sylvester Turner says that there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Houston.

The mayor made the announcement in response to many claims on social media that coronavirus had made its way to Houston.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following preventative measures to minimize the spread of illness:

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- CDC does not recommend that people who aren't sick wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by those who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

