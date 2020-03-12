No cash accepted on Harris County toll roads; drivers can pay later

The Harris County Toll Road Authority says cash will no longer be accepted at booths to reduce any potential exposure to the coronavirus COVID-19, and drivers can pay online at a later time.

Harris County is taking the action to eliminate the physical handling of cash to protect both drivers and employees from exposure to the virus.

Toll collectors will no longer accept cash payment, and cash customers should drive through and pay later online.

Tolls will be collected electronically, and drivers should continue to use the cash lanes they normally use.

Drivers who typically pay with cash can pay the toll online at hctra.org/MissedAToll. HCTRA will waive the standard $1.50 administrative fee.

Customers who cannot pay online will receive a bill mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

For drivers who use toll tags, tolls will still post electronically to their accounts as usual.

HCTRA says only the tolls will be charged and no fees will be added for any nonpayment of tolls at the time of transaction.

