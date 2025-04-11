The Brief Nikko Luiz Meza, 30, was charged with the murder of 30-year-old Sebastian Angel. Angel's body was found in Greens Bayou back in 2023 with at least two gunshot wounds. Meza was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Utah on April 3.



After more than a year, Houston police have arrested the suspect accused in the murder of a man in 2023.

Nikko Luiz Meza, 30, was charged with murder and taken into custody in Salt Lake County Jail in Utah.

Charges filed in 2023 Greens Bayou murder

On Sept. 2, 2023, Houston police were called to Greens Bayou in the 5600 South Lake Houston Parkway after workers said they saw a body in the water.

The body was identified as 30-year-old Sebastian Angel.

What we know:

According to authorities, Angel had suffered at least two gunshot wounds. When his body was found, it was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators were able to determine that Angel was killed at 5001 South Lake Houston Parkway.

On April 2, 2025, Meza was officially charged with murder in the case.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Meza in his Utah home on April 3.

What's next:

Meza was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Harris County.