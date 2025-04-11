Houston Greens Bayou: Suspect arrested in Utah, charged for body found in 2023
HOUSTON - After more than a year, Houston police have arrested the suspect accused in the murder of a man in 2023.
Nikko Luiz Meza, 30, was charged with murder and taken into custody in Salt Lake County Jail in Utah.
Charges filed in 2023 Greens Bayou murder
On Sept. 2, 2023, Houston police were called to Greens Bayou in the 5600 South Lake Houston Parkway after workers said they saw a body in the water.
The body was identified as 30-year-old Sebastian Angel.
What we know:
According to authorities, Angel had suffered at least two gunshot wounds. When his body was found, it was in an advanced state of decomposition.
Investigators were able to determine that Angel was killed at 5001 South Lake Houston Parkway.
On April 2, 2025, Meza was officially charged with murder in the case.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Meza in his Utah home on April 3.
What's next:
Meza was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Harris County.
The Source: Information was provided by the Houston Police Department.