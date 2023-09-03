A body found floating in a Houston area bayou has sparked an investigation by police.

According to HPD Lieutenant Izaguirre, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, nearby employees were working when they saw a body floating in Greens Bayou in the 5000 block of South Lake Houston Parkway.

The workers called authorities and Houston Police arrived along with the Houston Fire Department. HFD deployed their recovery team, along with the HPD dive team, who secured the body from the bayou.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Body found in Houston area bayou (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Lt. Izaguirre says the body appeared to have been in the bayou for some time due to the state of decomposition.

Houston police are investigating the scene and so far are not ruling anything out.