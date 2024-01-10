According to ESPN's Chris Lowe, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring.

Saban took over in Tuscaloosa to start the 2007 season and won 6 championships as the University of Alabama's head football coach. He also won one as LSU head coach.

Saban compiled a 297-71-1 career record while posting a 206-29 record in his 17 years as head coach in Tuscaloosa. He coached at Toledo (1-year), Michigan State (5-years), LSU (5-years), the Miami Dolphins in the NFL (2 years) before finishing his career at the University of Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game on New Year's Day.