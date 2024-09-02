New Texas laws include controversial measure on online safety for minors

The Brief Several new Texas laws are now in effect. However, the SCOPE Act, remains partially blocked by a federal judge. The SCOPE Act has been challenged legally stating it infringes on constitutional rights.



Several new laws took effect in Texas this week, including the SCOPE Act, which aims to enhance online safety for children. However, a federal judge has partially blocked the law.

The Scope Act, officially known as the Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment Act, imposes new requirements on digital service providers, especially major social media platforms like Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Under the law, these platforms must implement stricter rules for users under 18, including verifying the age of minors through their parents or guardians, banning minors from making online purchases, and prohibiting the collection of geolocation data, and targeted advertising for young users. Additionally, providers must offer tools for parents to monitor their children's online activities.

According to the Texas Attorney General's website, a violation of the SCOPE Act can come with civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation and attorneys’ fees.

The law has faced legal challenges from the non-profit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (F.I.R.E.), which argues that it infringes on constitutional rights.

On August 30, U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman, of the Western District of Texas, partially agreed with tech group NetChoice’s claim that the Scope Act could restrict freedom of expression.

