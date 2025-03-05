New Tesla 'Megafactory' facility coming to Waller County

A new Telsa "Megafactory" is coming to the Houston-area.

New Tesla facility coming to Waller County

What we know:

During a commissioner's court meeting on Wednesday, a tax abatement agreement between Waller County and Tesla was unanimously approved.

As a result, a new facility is expected to be located in the reinvestment zone in the City of Brookshire, generally north of Interstate 10, west of Woods Road, and south of U.S. 90 in a facility that's currently owned by a third-party logistics company.

The new facility, which will be a new manufacturing facility, will bring 1,500 advanced manufacturing jobs to Waller County.

Tesla officials said during the meeting that the facility would be a replication of a factory in Lathrop, California.

A video was also shown during the discussion of the agenda item, you can click here to view or watch below.

During the meeting, county commissioners showed their interest and highlighted that some of the jobs coming to the facility will be high-paying jobs. Some at over $100,000.

By the numbers:

According to the meeting minutes, the manufacturing facility will be improved with an estimated cost of $44 million. The improvements to the manufacturing facility include improvements to the facility's electrical capacity, and heating and cooling equipment. Tesla will install manufacturing equipment with an estimated cost of approximately $150 million.

In another agreement, a manufacturing facility with an estimated cost of approximately $31 million will be built and Tesla will install distribution equipment and building improvements, including HVAC system upgrades, with an estimated cost of approximately $2 million.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the work will begin in the area.