New report ranks Houston No. 3 among global 'cities of the future'

A new report from fDi Intelligence ranks Houston No. 3 among global cities of the future. According to the report, Houston is among the world's top cities of the future for global business investment, human capital and lifestyle.

Houston has long been a hub for culture and innovation, just recently the city was recognized globally. The report was conducted by the fDi Intelligence division of the global news outlet Financial Times. Just last year, Houston ranked No. 5 among American cities alone. The full report can be found here.

Houston ranked No. 3 behind San Francisco and Montreal globally.

"Houston is a remarkable city, and we are proud to be recognized as one of the world's best cities for foreign direct investment. We are the energy capital of the world, alongside the largest medical center, the Port of Houston, two world-class airports, and a growing innovation ecosystem." — <em><strong>Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner</strong></em>

Houston by the numbers (According to the city of Houston):