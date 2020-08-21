New report ranks Houston No. 3 among global 'cities of the future'
HOUSTON - A new report from fDi Intelligence ranks Houston No. 3 among global cities of the future. According to the report, Houston is among the world's top cities of the future for global business investment, human capital and lifestyle.
Houston has long been a hub for culture and innovation, just recently the city was recognized globally. The report was conducted by the fDi Intelligence division of the global news outlet Financial Times. Just last year, Houston ranked No. 5 among American cities alone. The full report can be found here.
Houston ranked No. 3 behind San Francisco and Montreal globally.
Houston by the numbers (According to the city of Houston):
- $237 billion, the total value of trade that moved through the Houston region in 2019
- 1,700 Houston firms reporting foreign ownership
- 90 countries have official government representation, including consulates and trade offices, in Houston
- 8,200+ ship visits annually
- No. 1 in waterborne tonnage in the U.S.
- No. 1 Gulf Coast container port
- $339 billion statewide economic impact from the Port of Houston