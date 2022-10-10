New local film highlights Houston's bustling production business

A new film, that was shot completely in Houston, is about to be released on streaming services. From big budget productions, commercials, passion projects, and documentaries, it's hard to quantify how many of these film projects are available to watch. But far from the Hollywood studios, we might typically think oF creative Houstonians are very busy.

The latest entry is the movie 'Conception', that tells the story of a couple struggling to conceive a child. Written and directed by Tarun Verma, he also used a mostly local cast and crew, because showcasing Houston was an important part of the project.

"If we're going to shoot in Houston, man, let's let's shoot in the best parts of Houston," says Verma, "Let's shoot in all the places that makes you look beautiful. I mean, let's represent 100%."

Turns out, there are a lot of people trying to 'represent'. When Houston ad exec Thomas Guerrero is working on a campaign, he says there's a ready supply of people with the expertise he needs to get the work done.

"What I try to do is, and what I think a lot of people are trying to do, is use the local talent," says Guererro, "I think it helps the community grow, and it gets the word out."

In an EaDo studio, The Storyhive, is a production house that formed to create documentaries that now offer a full range of video production for commercials and corporate presentations.

"You can make a whole film here without leaving the Houston city limits," says co-owner Jena Moreno.

The company's calendar is very busy, these days. Part of what makes all this possible is technology that allows more creative minds to get involved, and put their stamp on a project. It leaves the door open to even more projects that are 'Made in Houston'.

"We are a huge city and there's a lot of business to go around here," says Moreno.

The Houston Film Commission says these various productions leave an annual economic impact of $50-$80 million. The people producing those projects say that number could grow if Texas works harder with tax incentives to bring those projects here, rather than sending them someplace else.