New lawsuit filed against HPD accusing officers of excessive force during 2019 arrest

A new lawsuit has been filed against the Houston Police Department accusing officers of excessive force during a 2019 arrest.

Body camera video from the incident in July of 2019 shows Aundre Howard running from police. Howard had been pulled over for expired vehicle registration. The video shows police chasing Howard and one officer can be heard yelling "shoot".

"If they violated policy, they need to be pungished," said Howard in a press conference Monday.

While being apprehended by police, body camera video shows one officer striking Howard’s head multiple times. The federal lawsuit made by Howard accuses HPD of excessive force and claims the incident has caused him mental pain.

"Once you have a person in handcuffs, or once you have them obtained, you don’t need to beat them up after that," said Howard. "You don’t have to beat them up, you’ve got them already."

The incident now has some people calling for police reform. In Monday’s press conference held by Howard’s attorney, several people spoke about their desired policy changes within HPD.

"George Floyd is long gone and we had the protests, and now nothing has happened," said Randall Kallinen, Howard’s attorney. "It’s business as usual [within HPD]."

"The disciplinary process is not complete," said a spokesperson from HPD about Howard’s case. "The investigation is still active. The officer is on administrative duty."