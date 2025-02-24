New Houston Spanish radio show launches despite suspected sabotage

The Brief A new Spanish-language morning radio show in Houston launched this week despite an act of vandalism the day before its scheduled debut. Station personnel believe it was a sabotage attempt.



Houston Spanish-language radio show launches despite suspected sabotage

The backstory:

La Ley 92.1, a new venture by the Spanish Broadcasting System, was set to premiere its show, hosted by longtime community voice Raul Brindis, on February 24.

On February 23, video posted on their Facebook page shows the station’s transmitter was heavily damaged, with dozens of wires cut, a clipped fence, smashed shieldings, and damaged lights at the tower.

What they're saying:

"Man, I couldn't believe it. Why? We just want to work," Brindis said.

Brindis, a veteran in the radio and television industry, said the damage appeared intentional.

"I can understand some people stealing copper...that's very normal. It's expensive, but this is different," he said. "It looks very intentional. I have more than 30 years in the radio and TV industry...maybe some people have been affected...business, something like that."

Despite the damage, Brindis and the station were determined to proceed with the launch. He announced to listeners on Sunday that La Ley would debut on Monday as planned, using backup generator power.

"They are protecting Raul Brindis, protecting our show all the time, they want to listen to the morning show. No matter what, we'll be there," Brindis said, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans.

What's next:

Police are investigating the incident. The company is working to offer a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the vandalism.

La Ley 92.1 is returning to the air at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.