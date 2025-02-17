New Houston IVF clinic says it wants to make fertility treatment accessible to as many as possible

The Brief Affordable IVF: Pozitivf Fertility offers IVF treatment at a significantly lower cost than traditional clinics, making it more accessible to couples struggling with infertility. Streamlined Process: The clinic streamlines the IVF process, reducing the number of required visits and making the experience more efficient for patients. Success Stories: The clinic has helped numerous couples achieve their dream of parenthood, with over 300 babies born through their treatment programs.



Infertility affects one in four couples. But the high cost of treatment makes in-vitro fertility an out-of-reach alternative.

"She's the best. She's nine and a half months old. Her name is Ella," said Erin Thompson as she showed us her beautiful baby.

Erin says she and her husband were in their mid-30s when they decided to have children.

"We're not getting any younger, so we needed to go seek some reproductive IVF treatment," she said.

The couple ended up going to Pozitivf Fertility in San Antonio, which just opened a clinic here in Houston.

"For the longest time, only people in the top 7% of wealth distribution could actually afford to go through IVF," said Alberto Perez, Chief Revenue Officer for Pozitivf Fertility. "But thanks to us, most people can."

The cost of IVF treatment typically ranges from $15,000 to $30,000.

Pozitivf Fertility says it offers IVF services at around 8,500.

"We have about 600 families who have gone through the process, and it's been about 300 babies," Perez said.

Pozitivf Fertility calls itself an untraditional clinic. Streamlining the process is how the clinic says it can keep costs down.

"It's more efficient. It's made to be done in less visits," said Perez. "At a traditional clinic, it takes anywhere between four and six visits to start your treatment. We can do it in as little as two."

Erin Thompson says she started IVF treatment in July 2023. Ella was born in May 2024.

Erin advises couples considering IVF to do their research.

"Don't be ashamed at all," she said. "This is very common nowadays."

There are no guarantees IVF fertility will lead to pregnancy.

