New 'Home by H-E-B' decor department debuts at Texas store

You can stock your pantry at H-E-B, but you don’t have to stop there. The Texas-based grocery chain is introducing a new home decor department with rugs, candles, furniture and more for the rest of your house.

The first Home by H-E-B department was launched at the new 122,000-square-foot store that opened in New Braunfels on April 29, and the company plans to open more of the departments at additional H-E-B locations throughout the year.

Home by H-E-B department (Photo courtesy H-E-B)

The new department debuted with two brands—Haven + Key and Texas Proud.

According to H-E-B, the Haven + Key line offers "on-trend seasonal items" like throw pillows and blankets, kitchen textiles, and accent furniture. The Texas Proud brand features decor items made by Texas-based artisans and businesses.

Photos of the new decor section show woven leather chairs, mirrors, wall and table-top decor, and more.