There are now new guidelines for treating childhood obesity. For the first time medication and surgery are included in the recommendations.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now suggesting surgery for kids as young as 13 and medication for 12-year-olds who are battling childhood obesity.

Parents seem to have pretty strong opinions about the American Academy of Pediatrics proposing giving medicine to 12-year-olds who are obese, so they’ll feel full faster, and the new guidelines go on to suggest surgery for kids as young as 13 as a way of combating obesity.



"No, man they need to let the kids alone because they’re kids. Eventually they’re going to grow out of it. They’re going to go into sports. They’re going to run around," says one Houston dad.

"I think people need to do what they need to do to keep their kids healthy," another mom adds. According to the CDC obesity affects nearly 15 million kids, leading to physical illnesses such as diabetes, issues with the liver, high blood pressure and can take a toll on mental health.

"It’s a significant issue because what happens during childhood continues on into adulthood with much more severe consequences," explains Texas Children’s Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Stan Spinner.

Childhood obesity is said to have only gotten worse in the pandemic. It’s viewed as a chronic disease that families may begin to manage by taking part in fun physical activities to give their kids exercise and serving balanced, nutritional meals, but it may also require treatment including meds and surgery.

"Oh, I don’t think that would be necessary to do to little kids. I think more than anything they should work on lifestyle changes," says one Houston mom who was enjoying a day at the park with her kids.

"I would hope before we start talking about medical therapy that some form of behavior modification and nutritional therapy has been considered," adds Dr. Spinner. "What the AAP is saying, we really can’t afford to continue to wait indefinitely because harm is being done, and we need to consider more aggressive measures,"