New federal law targets deepfake porn, non-consensual image sharing

The Brief New federal law criminalizes non-consensual sharing of explicit images, including AI-generated deepfakes, with penalties of up to three years in prison and hefty fines. The "Take It Down Act", co-sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also requires platforms to remove flagged content within 48 hours. Supporters say the law offers overdue protections, while tech experts raise concerns about enforcement and potential overreach in content moderation.



A new bipartisan law signed by President Donald Trump aims to crack down on the growing threat of deepfake images and revenge porn, offering new protections to victims of non-consensual image sharing (NCCIs).

What is ‘The Take it Down Act’?

The "Take It Down Act," co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, criminalizes the distribution of intimate images without a person’s consent — including AI-generated or digitally altered content.

"The Take It Down Act is an historic win for victims of revenge porn and deepfake image abuse," Senator Cruz wrote in a Monday post on X. "Predators who weaponize new technology to post this exploitative filth will now rightfully face criminal consequences, and Big Tech will no longer be allowed to turn a blind eye to the spread of this vile material."

Under the law:

Sharing sexually explicit images without consent is now a federal crime.

Deepfake and AI-generated explicit imagery are included in the legislation’s scope.

Online platforms are required to remove flagged content within 48 hours.

Violators face up to three years in prison, hefty fines, and may also be subject to civil lawsuits from victims seeking damages.

The legislation passed both chambers of Congress with broad bipartisan support amid rising concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create realistic but fake explicit content. Advocates say it fills critical gaps left by many state-level laws, which often don’t cover manipulated or synthetic media.

Tech experts, however, warn the new rules could present significant enforcement challenges.

"It seems like a good idea on the surface, but it could be a nightmare to implement," said Juan Guevera-Torres, a Houston-based tech expert. "There are real questions about who decides what qualifies as a deepfake and whether this could lead to unintended censorship."

Still, supporters say the law is overdue.

The law has particular relevance in states like Texas, where cases of minors being targeted with explicit content have drawn national attention in recent years.

Online platforms found in violation of the 48-hour removal requirement could also face legal consequences, intensifying pressure on social media companies and content hosts to respond swiftly to reports of alleged abuse.