New details revealed in shooting of Jacob Blake; MCSO discontinues watch of Blake

There is new information on Jacob Blake's condition after getting shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office discontinued its watch of Blake at Froedtert Hospital on Friday afternoon. Sheriff Earnell Lucas said Blake had been under arrest related to an outstanding warrant from Julie for third-degree sexual assault. But Blake posted bond on Friday -- lifting the warrant.

Blake is recovering at Froedtert after being shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey. Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis said he believes Sheskey was aware of the warrant when he pulled the trigger.

"That certainly would have heightened the awareness," Miskinis said.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Friday released new details in the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The DOJ released the names of the other officers at the scene -- and indicated two Taser attempts by two different officers failed before Officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven times.

DOJ officials said Kenosha police were dispatched to a residence near 28th Street and 40th Avenue after a female caller reported that her boyfriend was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.

During the incident, officers attempted to arrest Blake, 29.

Jacob Blake

DOJ officials said after the initial attempt to arrest Blake, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey deployed a Taser. When that attempt failed, Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas also deployed his taser, however, that Taser was also not successful in stopping Blake, according to the DOJ.

Blake then walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward, officials said. While holding onto Blake’s shirt, Officer Sheskey fired his service weapon seven times "into Mr. Blake’s back."

No other officer fired their weapon, DOJ officials noted.

Scene of police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

Chief Miskinis somewhere around 50 people have been arrested for a variety of offenses including curfew, weapons charges, drunk charges, illegal fireworks, and even possession of a flame thrower.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth noted for reporters that things are improving -- and that business owners are rebuilding.

"When all of this calms down, like I hope it's trending toward right now, if you really go outside this small area right here, life goes on as normal in Kenosha County and the City of Kenosha," Sheriff Beth said. "The part that's damaged and hurt, we're all going to work together and rebuild."

"We are committed to working with the city on a new path forward to bring our community back together and to seek a change that is needed, but peacefully. I pray that we are now headed in that direction," said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

The Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras. Therefore, the officers were not wearing body cameras.

The shooting officer, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, has been a law enforcement officer with Kenosha Police Department for seven years. Kenosha Police Officer Vincent Arenas has served with Kenosha Police Department since February 2019, with prior service with the United States Capitol Police Department. Also present was Kenosha Police Officer Brittany Meronek who joined Kenosha Police Department in January of this year.

During the investigation following the initial incident, Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession," officials said.

Jacob Blake

DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

Law enforcement immediately provided medical aid to Blake. Flight for Life transported Blake to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

Looking ahead

In an effort to keep things peaceful this weekend, more than 1,000 National Guardsmen are already in Wisconsin -- with more on their way from Michigan, Alabama and Arizona.

"One of the things that we’re prepared to do is assist firefighters if they were to get into a situation where they needed to fight a fire and the scene wasn’t safe," said Major General Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard.