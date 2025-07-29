New Caney man accused of setting fire to home with woman inside

article

The Brief New Caney man jailed for allegedly setting fires that injured a woman. Woman rescued from blaze, hospitalized with smoke inhalation, now released. Suspect, ex-boyfriend of a resident, admitted to setting the fires.



A New Caney man is in jail after a woman was rescued from a house fire.

The man is believed to have intentionally set the fire, authorities say.

New Caney arson

New Caney arson

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and law enforcement officers responded to a mobile home fire in the 20000 block of Ada Lane in New Caney around 1:48 a.m. on July 9.

Upon arrival, a woman, who the MCFMO release describes as elderly, was found to be trapped in a bedroom. She was rescued through a window and stabilized before being taken from the scene with life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries, the release says.

Around 2:36 a.m., a nearby vacant home was reported to be on fire as well. Both were extinguished by responders at the scene.

New Caney arson

After an investigation into the fires, Kyle Anthony Williams, 31, was identified as a person of interest, the release says. Williams was found to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the residents.

Williams was later located on July 15 after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. He was jailed on unrelated Montgomery County warrants as investigation continued into the fires.

The release says Williams eventually admitted to setting the fires, and he believed he had hurt someone in the process.

The woman hospitalized in the fire has since been released.

What we don't know:

The identity and exact age of the woman rescued from the fire was not released.

The release did not comment on a motive behind the fires.