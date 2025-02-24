New Bellaire farmers market will offer lower vendor costs to help farmers

The Brief The new Bellaire Family Farmers Market launches to help farmers cut their costs. The market will be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. across from Meyerland Plaza.



A farmers market is launching in Bellaire with a new twist. It's aimed at cutting costs for farmers to sell their products and to pass the savings on to shoppers.

Bellaire Family Farmers Market open Sundays

Texas Market Makers says they're launching the Bellaire Family Farmers Market on Sundays in the heart of Bellaire across from Meyerland Plaza.

The Bellaire Family Farmers Market will be on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 0 Meyer Park Drive in Houston, across from Meyerland Plaza.

What's next:

Ben Tshneider with Bellaire Family Farmers Market says they're working to offer sports games screenings, drive-in movie nights, workshops, partnerships with exercise and wellness groups, and pickle-ball courts.

Market offering lower costs to farmers

By the numbers:

Tshneider says they are working to offer farmers vendor space for about $20, rather than the average $60 he says that other farmers markets can charge.

Big picture view:

Many farmers have faced economic challenges in recent years from lower prices for commodities, and rising production costs for things like fertilizer, equipment, fuel, and labor.

Local perspective:

Patrick and Rachel Turo of Twisted T Farms in Willis will be among those selling at the market, saying the lower cost will help their bottom line. They plan to sell their jams, soaps, eggs, and many other farm products.

Tshneider says they'll also offer help with setting up and promoting the market to garner more foot traffic.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to make selling at the market free for some farmers. Tshneider hopes lower selling costs will translate into lower prices for shoppers.