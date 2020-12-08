New Amazon fulfillment center in Missouri City expected to create 500 jobs

article

A new Amazon fulfillment center in Missouri City is expected to create over 500 new full-time jobs, the company says.

Amazon plans to launch the one million square-foot fulfillment center in 2021.

“We’re excited to be expanding our network of operations in Missouri City,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said in a release. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout Texas. Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers and we look forward to creating over 500 jobs for the local community, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

At Missouri City’s first fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items like patio furniture or rugs.

“Missouri City and Amazon are alike when it comes to success, diversity, customer service and community. We are looking forward to this new business model, which focuses on customer service and expands the economy as this is another partnership that will build on our commercial tax base, helping to ease the property tax burden on residents,” Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said in a statement. “Expanding the economic base is a citizen and City Council priority, and this new Amazon center helps to achieve that goal. It’s just another step in moving Missouri City’s economy forward into the future.”

Amazon says they offer full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one on top of a minimum $15 per hour wage.

“We welcome Amazon to Missouri City and are excited that this piece of the City’s long-term economic development plan has come to fruition,” City Manager Odis Jones said in a statement. “Our teams have been working hand-in-hand the last few weeks to finalize the deal and we are looking forward to continuing our corporate-community partnership with this industry giant for years to come.”

