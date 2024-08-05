A community is rallying to help a family whose three daughters died in a condominium fire Sunday morning. Family members have identified the victims as 8-year-old Anita, 11-year-old Yulisa, and 15-year-old Evelen.

A memorial covered in pink and white balloons, roses, and candles sits in front of a charred condo at the Monterra Condominiums. The memorial is in honor of the three young girls.

Neighbors stood along the roadway with jars for donations for the victim's mother to bury her daughters.

"I have no words to explain the pain I feel. It’s just too big," said Meybis Evelen Zelaya, the girl's mother.

Meybis Evelyn Zelaya said she left for work Sunday morning, but had to rush home after hearing her home was on fire. Tragically, her three daughters died in the fire. Zelaya's 21-year-old son was able to make it out alive with minor injuries.

"All my neighbors knew my daughters, and they are intelligent and pretty. I love them. I will always miss them. I know they are in heaven," said Zelaya.

Zelaya said fire inspectors told her the fire may have ignited from a charger that overheated. Heartbroken neighbors are pulling together to help cover funeral costs to lay the girls to rest.

"We’re out here today trying to get as many people to come by and donate, because we are trying to help out the family," said Samantha Coreas, a neighbor.

"I would like for them to please help me, because I want to bury them and I will spend a lot on them. If people can help me, please do me that favor," said Zelaya.

To donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here.