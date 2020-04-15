Neighbor sends Pokemon-themed apology cake after calling police on mom, daughter playing Pokemon Go

Amy Kellems decided that while everyone was self quarantined in their homes amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, it was the perfect opportunity for her and her daughter to play Pokemon Go in her empty neighborhood in Minnesota.

That was until the two were pulled over in their driveway after their neighbors reported a suspicious vehicle on their street.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

After explaining to the officer that they were simply playing the popular gaming app that involves traveling outdoors in search of Pokemon characters you catch on your phone, Kellems posted about the incident on Nextdoor.

Kellems’ neighbor saw the post and realized the “suspicious car” stopping every few minutes was Amy and her daughter, and they were innocently searching for rogue Pokemon. The neighbor knew only one way to apologize for the misunderstanding.

Amy Kellems received a Pokemon-themed apology cake from her neighbor.

Kellems heard her doorbell ring a few days later and when she went to greet her visitor, it was her neighbor Victoria standing “10 feet back,” with an apology and a Pokemon-themed cake with frosting letters that read “Sorry we called the cops on you.”

Advertisement

RELATED: 'Maybe you're not that bright': Larry David urges people stay inside during coronavirus pandemic

Kellems posted about the humorous incident on her Facebook page.

Pokemon Go has been at the center of controversy after many of its users have been the victims of crime while playing the game.

Last year, police in Albuquerque, New Mexico investigated the murder of 21-year-old Cayla Campos, who was shot and killed after witnessing an armed robbery in a park while she was playing Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go typically requires its players to walk around and explore their surrounding area, utilizing the game’s augmented reality technology in order to find nearby Pokemon. Parks like the one in which Campos was shot are a typical meeting ground for players of the mobile game.

RELATED: Stay at home: These states have issued orders for residents not to go out amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thankfully for Kellems, her experience was a simple comedy of errors.

Kellems said her neighbor was extremely apologetic, but she understood why someone would call the police.

“I understood it looked a little creepy with my car just cruising along slowly and pulling over for imaginary stops. Once she heard what I was doing, she felt really bad about it,” Kellems said.

RELATED: Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

The cake was purchased at Walmart and the experience has created memories and new relationships for Kellems.

“I made some friends out of it all," she said. "I’m sure once quarantine is over, we will have follow-up bonfires together."