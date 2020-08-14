Need for food continues amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus closures continue to impact families throughout the United States and Houston.



“They shutdown the company I was working for,” said Jose Fares, a parent. “Supposedly, they were going to re-open, but it might not be until the beginning of next year.”



On Friday, a mass-food distribution was held outside NRG Stadium by Houston Independent School District and the Houston Food Bank.

We’re told more than 5,000 families received food. Many who were in line say they never needed help with food until the pandemic.



“At first we said, maybe other people need it more than we do, but I think we’re in the same boat now,” said Fares.



HISD classes would have started in less than two weeks, normally feeding more than 200,000 students.



“87 percent of our children are food insecure,” said Betti Wiggins from HISD Nutrition Services.



A massive line of cars flooded roads close to NRG Stadium Friday as some families waited for hours to receive the food donation.



“We saw this in March of 2020 when COVID hit and we’re still seeing it,” said HISD Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. “It is heartbreaking. As long as the donations continue to come in, we can continue to partner with the Houston Food Bank.”

Optional in-person class will likely now start in mid-October for HISD schools. Online classes are scheduled to begin on September 8.

