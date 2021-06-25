Nearly one million Texans lose unemployment benefits this weekend

Nearly one million Texans will no longer receive unemployment benefits after Saturday as Governor Abbott is ending federal unemployment benefits early for Texas.

You've been hearing that extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits ends in Texas this week. But really all the federal unemployment benefits for the pandemic are ending in Texas, which means some people are losing their entire benefits.

"If you're on regular unemployment benefits, the additional $300 a week will end this Saturday, June 26. But TWC will continue to pay your regular benefits after that date as long as you remain eligible and you've not exhausted your state benefits," said Cisco Gamez, spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission.

While state unemployment benefits continue, other federal unemployment compensation ends in Texas.

"It's going to impact people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. PUA benefits, those are people who are self-employed or independent contractors," said Gamez.

Also ending are federal benefits for people who have already exhausted their state benefits.

"It's also going to impact the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. What that does is it extends regular state benefits. Regular state benefits provide up to 26 weeks of benefits per benefit year. PEUC extended that past that," explained Gamez.

Governor Abbott ended the benefits in Texas because many jobs are going unfilled. 80,000 jobs are currently available in greater Houston right now.

"In the month of May, Houston-area employers added nearly 20,000 jobs. Those came from hospitality, education and health services, and professional and business services," said Michelle Castrow with Workforce Solutions.

Workforce Solutions offers free help with job searches, updating resumes, and interview skills.

"So if you want to do a job search, that's a great place to start. If you want some help, never hesitate to reach out Workforce Solutions," said Castrow.

You can make an appointment to meet with a job counselor in person, by phone, or video conference.