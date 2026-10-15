Nearly 40 pounds of meth found hidden in driver's spare tire at Texas border, officials say

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The Brief CBP officers seized nearly 40 pounds of meth and 24 pounds of cocaine at the Del Rio International Bridge last week. The narcotics — hidden in a vehicle frame and a spare tire — have a combined estimated street value of over $600,000. Two American men were arrested, and state and federal authorities are conducting separate criminal investigations.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 40 pounds of meth and 24 pounds of cocaine that they said was found hidden in two drivers' vehicles at the Texas border last week.

What we know:

The seizures both happened at the Del Rio International Bridge.

The first occurred on Oct. 8 when officials said a 2013 GMC Acadia driven by a 23-year-old American man was referred for secondary inspection.

CBP officers said they discovered 23.68 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle at the Texas border on Oct. 8. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers said they found 16 packages containing 23.68 pounds of cocaine hidden within the frame of the GMC.

Days later, on Oct. 11, officers conducted another inspection of a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by a 54-year-old American man.

Authorities said 30 packages containing 37.08 pounds of methamphetamine were found hidden within the spare tire of the Ford.

CBP officers said they discovered 37.08 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a vehicle at the Texas border on Oct. 11. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By the numbers:

The drugs seized during the two searches have a combined estimated street value of over $600,000, according to authorities.

What's next:

Both drivers were arrested, and the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations special agents will be conducting separate criminal investigations into the incidents.