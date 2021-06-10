Nearly 40 Clear Creek ISD students secure post graduation jobs with HCA Houston Healthcare

Dozens of Clear Creek ISD students now have their first jobs post-graduation and it's with HCA Houston healthcare.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

These students just received their diplomas days ago, so as you can imagine this was the best graduation present to receive.

37 Clear Creek ISD seniors were able to secure their first jobs with HCA Houston Healthcare, and for the ones that signed for a full-time position, the job came with a $1,000 signing bonus.

The graduates successfully completed a Health Science program through the district and then had to go through the interviewing process. The positions that were accepted are for the Star Technician Certified Nurse Assistant Program.

The hospital group is doing this to get staff on board since so many prospective healthcare professionals left Texas for jobs elsewhere because of higher pay and to help these graduates pursue a career in healthcare.

After they complete the 5-week training program they can choose which HCA Houston Healthcare hospital location they will work from, which will give them the flexibility to work near the college they are attending.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP