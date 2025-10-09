Aggravated robbery suspects rob man at gunpoint in alleyway: video

The Brief Houston police are asking for help identifying two suspects connected to an aggravated robbery of a male int eh 2400 block of Navigation Boulevard. The victim told police the two men walked past him but circled back and demanded his personal property at gunpoint. Surveillance video shared by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division shows one of the suspects pull out a weapon and pass it to the other suspect.



Houston police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery in the Second Ward area.

Police search for aggravated robbery suspects

The backstory:

On Sept. 6, around 11:20 p.m. a man reported walking through his apartment complex in the 2400 block of Navigation Boulevard, according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

The victim said two other males walked past him in what appears to be an alleyway in the surveillance video. The two men stopped, and one man pulled out what seemed to be a rifle and gave it to the other male. The suspect with the weapon ran back towards the victim, pointed the rifle at him and demanded his property.

According to police, the victim gave up his belongings and both suspects left the location in an unknown direction.

Houston investigators described the two suspects as Black males. One is around 25 to 30-years-old, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a white muscle shirt with black shorts. The other suspect was around 18 to 19-years-old and about 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing a black and white jacket with black shorts.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.