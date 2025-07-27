National Guardsman from Houston convicted for smuggling migrants into U.S., ICE says

The Brief Officials say Mario Sandoval was "found guilty of conspiring to smuggle illegal aliens into the country." Sandoval was originally deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border for Operation Lonestar. According to ICE, the verdict was reached after a one-day trial and less than one hour of jury deliberation.



A National Guard member from Houston was reportedly found guilty of smuggling migrants into the U.S. while in South Texas, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

National Guard member guilty of smuggling

What we know:

In a press release, ICE says 27-year-old Mario Sandoval of Houston was "found guilty of conspiring to smuggle illegal aliens."

Sandoval was deployed with the Texas National Guard at the U.S.-Mexico border for Operation Lonestar, an initiative targeting illegal immigration in Texas.

According to ICE, after Sandoval was released from his orders, he stayed in the Rio Grande Valley and began smuggling migrants into the country in July 2024.

He was reportedly discharged from the Texas National Guard in October 2024.

Officials say Sandoval's guilty verdict was reached after a one-day trial and less than one hour of jury deliberation.

Allegedly, the jury was shown text messages from Sandoval's phone saying drivers were needed for trips from the Rio Grande Valley to areas north of the immigration checkpoint.

ICE says there was also surveillance that showed Sandoval's location at the immigration checkpoint while he was sending texts about the presence of law enforcement and K-9 units.

Sandoval's sentencing date is set for October 22, and he faces up to 10 years in federal prison, according to ICE.

What we don't know:

No other information about this case is available.