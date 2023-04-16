Monday is National Crawfish Day, and we've got all the places you can land some delicious crawdads to celebrate the occasion!

April 17 celebrates one of the South's favorite food during their favorite season: crawfish. Boil those little red crustaceans and toss them in some seasoning and butter to have everyone running back for another pound.

CRAWFISH: Best places for crawfish in Houston: BB's Tex-Orleans, Hot and Buttered, more

Here's a list of some of the best places to get crawfish in Houston for the holiday!

Lotus Seafood

Lotus is a Houston hot spot for seafood! Though they bring fried and boiled seafood to the table, they also offer chicken, rice and noodles, and po'boys. The restaurant will be offering a National Crawfish Day special of $5 per pound of crawfish all-day, but there is a four-pound minimum purchase.

Address: Multiple locations across the Houston area

Visit their website for more information.

Fish City Grill

This restaurant has fish, shrimp, oysters, and more, including crawfish! So if you're looking for a nice place to stop and eat lunch Fish City Grill is a good choice. They'll be offering three pounds of crawfish for $21 as their special for National Crawfish Day. You can also enjoy $3 Bottled Domestic Beer and $6 Gold Margaritas to go alongside your meal.

Address: Multiple locations across the Houston area

Visit their website for more information.

BB's Tex-Orleans

This restaurant features some of the best of New Orleans and what they call "Tex-Orleans" cooking. The menu features tons of favorites like boiled crawfish, boiled shrimp, gumbo, po'boys, and more. The restaurant has multiple locations for people around Houston to enjoy. Customers can also enjoy late-night dine-in and order online.

Address: Multiple locations

Click here to view their website.

Crawfish and Noodles

Crawfish and Noodles offer a combination of Cajun and Asian food full of delicious flavors. Their menu includes Viet-Cajun boiled crawfish, blue crabs, shrimp, snow crabs, and more. They also offer customers a variety of rice dishes and noodles.

Address: 11360 Bellaire Blvd #990, Houston, TX 77072

Click here to view their website.

Crawfish Cafe

Crawfish Cafe opened in 2013, and it quickly became one of Houstonian's favorite places to go in the Houston area with its six different flavors of crawfish. Not only do they have crawfish, but they also sell a variety of seafood such as blue crabs, snow crab legs, king crab legs, shrimp, clams, and more.

Address:

Houston-Alief: 11209 Bellaire Boulevard Houston TX 77072

Houston-Heights: 1026 N. Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77008

Click here to view their website.