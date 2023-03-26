It's the season everyone in the South gets excited about – crawfish season!

Those little red crustaceans tossed in spice and butter get everyone craving a pound or two, sometimes five. Although sometimes they're called mudbugs, they're still a food everyone goes crazy for.

We've gathered a list of some of the best places to get crawfish in the Houston area.

Boil House

Boil House might be new to Houston, but the restaurant is no newbie when it comes to boiling fresh crawfish. You can get a pound, five pounds, or 8 pounds of crawfish and shrimp from the menu. The restaurant also has a drive-through for customers to get some of the hot-boiled crawdads to take home. You can even drop in and purchase all the ingredients needed for your own backyard boil.

Crawfish isn't the only thing on the menu as they also offer sausage links, boiled potatoes and corn, and mushrooms. There are even sweet options on their dessert menu.

Address: 606 E. 11th Street Houston, TX 77008

Click here to view their website.

Hot and Buttered

In the outdoor patio of Tikila's in the Heights, Hot and Buttered sets up the boilers to serve up some hot, buttery, and spicy crawfish. Customers can enjoy $9 a pound or five pounds for $40 and add on sausages, potato, or even quail eggs. You can also grab a drink from Tikila's drink menu!

Address: 2708 N Shepherd Houston, TX 77008

Click here to view their website.

Crawfish Shack

This restaurant is open for a fun, family-friendly, environment filled with live and boiled Louisiana crawfish, boiled shrimp, snow crabs, crawfish etouffee, and more. Crawfish Shack is BYOB but no outside food or non-alcoholic drinks are allowed. The restaurant has a Crawfish Shack Combo with two pounds of boiled crawfish, one pound of boiled shrimp, with corn and potatoes for $34.95.

Address: 5822 FM 2100 Crosby, TX

Click here to view their website.

Crawfish Cafe

Crawfish Cafe opened in 2013 and it quickly became one of peoples favorite places to go in the Houston area with its six different flavors of crawfish. Not only do they have crawfish, but they also sell a variety of seafood such as blue crabs, snow crab legs, king crab legs, shrimp, clams, and more.

Address:

Houston-Alief: 11209 Bellaire Boulevard Houston TX 77072

Houston-Heights: 1026 N. Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77008

Click here to view their website.

BB's Tex-Orleans

This restaurant features some of the best of New Orleans and what they call "Tex-Orleans" cooking. The menu features tons of favorites like boiled crawfish, boiled shrimp, gumbo, po'boys, and more. The restaurant has multiple locations for people around Houston to enjoy. Customers can also enjoy late-night dine-in and order online.

Address: Multiple locations

Click here to view their website.

Crawfish and Noodles

Crawfish and Noodles offer a combination of Cajun and Asian food full of delicious flavors. Their menu includes Viet-Cajun boiled crawfish, blue crabs, shrimp, snow crabs, and more. They also offer customers a variety of rice dishes and noodles.

Address: 11360 Bellaire Blvd #990, Houston, TX 77072

Click here to view their website.

The Boot

The Boot is said to be a little slice of Louisiana in Houston with their Cajun kitchen, NOLA-style Po-Boys, and more. Customers can enjoy their boiled crawfish, boiled gulf shrimp, and boiled snow crab.

Address: 1206 W. 20th Street Houston, TX 77008

Click here to view their website.

Cajun Crawfish

Cajun Crawfish is a family-owned and operated restaurant opened in 2012 and offers up some delicious Viet-Cajun crawfish. They boil their crawdads in a signature Cajun spice allowing the flavors to soak into the head and tail meat before the crawfish are tossed in a bath of garlicky, spice-infused butter. Their menu also includes po'boys, crab legs, boiled shrimp, and more.

Address: 13480 Veterans Memorial Drive Suite J, Houston, TX 77014

Click here to view their website.