Get into the "pit" of it for National Avocado Day with Chipotle on Monday!

July 31 is National Avocado Day and in honor of the day, Chipotle is offering their Rewards members free guacamole as either a side or topping of any entrée purchase when they use the digital-only promo code "AVO2023" at checkout through the app or online.

The reward can only be used once. To sign up, click here.

Chipotle's not stopping there for National Avocado Day! The restaurant chain is holding a "Get In The Pit" promotion on its Threads account.

Every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Chipotle will drop a code or keyword on their Threads.

Entrants will have to text the code to 888222 and the selected winner will receive a pair of tickets to a concert or music festival of their choice. This means there will be a total of 13 winners.

You must be 18 or up in order to participate.

For more information on the promotion, click here.