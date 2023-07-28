Whataburger is a Texas favorite and in honor of their 73rd birthday, August 8 has been declared National Whataburger Day!

The restaurant was founded back in 1950 by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, with the first restaurant opening in Corpus Christi, Texas. The purpose of National Whataburger Day is to spotlight the long legacy of the company and give back to those who've supported the brand.

On August 8, you can enjoy free Whataburgers through the app. Sign up for Whataburger Rewards through the app and on August 7 and 8, members will receive to an in-app offer for a free Whataburger.

Photo Courtesy of Whataburger

You have to have placed at least one order on the app in the last 12 months to be considered an active user.

If you're a fan of the iconic table tents, Whataburger will be giving out limited quantities of their inaugural National Whataburger Day table tents to those who visit the restaurant on August 8. While supplied last, you can also get a table tent if you make a purchase on the Whatastore online.

For more information on Whataburger's National Whataburger Day, click here.