National Association of Letter Carriers protests possible changes to USPS

Protest against potential job cuts, privatization

Big picture view:

The NALC held a rally to oppose efforts to take away the independence of USPS. The organization claims the proposed changes would eliminate USPS leadership and abolish regulatory oversight, which put employees' jobs at risk and threaten the ability to deliver everywhere at the same price.

"What we’re really trying to do is make sure the postal service remains an entity of the federal government," said Arturo Ramirez, the regional administrator of the National Association of Letter Carriers Region 10.

The backstory:

The protests come after President Donald Trump mentioned the possibility of moving USPS under the United States Department of Commerce. Recently, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced an agreement with the Department of Government Efficiency to improve operations and reduce costs, including cutting 10,000 jobs and offering early retirement to employees.

The labor union said dismantling one of the oldest institutions in the country would raise shipping costs and destabilize commerce.

Protestors, congressman express concerns

What they're saying:

Protestors said their concerns are the privatization and restructuring efforts of the U.S. Postal Service.

"Congress created the postal service. DOGE did not create the postal service. DOGE did not create the postal regulatory commission. It can not eliminate either of these. The commission is the watchdog," said Congressman Al Green.

Protestors said if the postal service does go private, prices and service would suffer.

"You’d see a significant increase in those prices, and also you would see an absolute decline in the number of deliveries that are actually being made, especially in our rural territories," said Ramirez.