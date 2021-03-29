35% of Bayfront Towers building in Nassau Bay damaged in afternoon fire, authorities remain on scene

Firefighters remain on the scene following a major structure fire at an apartment building in Nassau Bay.

The fire sparked up around 3:50 p.m. at the Bayfront Towers, located at 400 Lakeside Lane.

According to Tony Russo with the Nassau Bay Fire Marshal's Office, over 100 firefighters from 14 agencies including Nassau Bay’s Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, Police, Fire Marshal, Houston Fire Department, Seabrook, Webster, Forest Bend, Kemah, Friendswood, Port of Houston, and League City, and Houston Constables’ Office are in assistance at the scene.

Nassau Bay Mayor Bob Warters said, "The help was absolutely necessary to get this fire under control as rapidly as they did."

Authorities said it is known that the fourth floor of the building has collapsed.

We're told that approximately 35% of the building, which has 74 condo units, has been damaged. Russo said of the units affected, 16 units were damaged by fire.

Advertisement

The Red Cross has been called in to assist those displaced by the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The cause is unknown and is now under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.