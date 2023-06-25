NASA: 4 volunteer crew members begin 378-day stay inside 1,700 square foot habitat at Johnson Space Center
HOUSTON - A crew of four volunteers have begun their mission to stay inside a habitat for the next 378-days.
The first CHAPEA crew began their journey on Sunday evening at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Their mission is to support human health and performance research in relation to Mars resource limitations in isolation and confinement.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Good luck to Crew 1!