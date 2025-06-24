Murder charges dropped days after arrest in Galveston Uber shooting

The Brief Galveston Police say a man was shot and killed by an Uber driver and arrested someone. Days later, police asked the district attorney office to drop the murder charges. Victim's mom is seeking for answers in her son's death.



Galveston Police say a man was shot and killed by an Uber driver, and they originally arrested someone for murder. But days later, police asked the district attorney's office to drop the charges.

Man Killed by Uber Driver in Galveston

What we know:

Kim Lain is still in shock over the latest twist in her son’s murder. 29-year-old Patrick Wright was shot twice in the chest on Friday night.

Lain said they had just left dinner, and while driving along Avenue R, her son got out to confront another driver he believed was driving too closely. After a brief verbal confrontation, Wright was fatally shot.

According to police paperwork, the passenger of the other car told police he ordered an Uber to pick up him and his friends at their Airbnb. He said he saw Wright standing in front of the Uber saying, "This is G-town." The man told police he saw Wright lunge toward the driver’s window, and then heard gunshots.

Lain called 911 while others tried to perform CPR. Police said they found the Uber a few blocks away, still tracked through the app. The driver denied being involved, but police say he tested positive for gunshot residue and arrested him for murder.

However, on Tuesday, Galveston police put out a release formally requesting the DA’s office to dismiss the charges. Police said the gun residue test was faulty and new video evidence provides substantial doubt about the man’s involvement.

Victim's Mom Looks for Answers

What they're saying:

Lain described what happened on the night of her son's death.

"The only thing I heard was my son say to the effect, ‘Do you have a problem with me?’ I didn’t hear screaming. It was a conversational tone. Then I looked at the driver and asked him to drive off, and he laughed," said Lain.

Lain is left with more questions than answers.

"I want to believe they are doing all they can. I’m not clear on why this has happened other than a faulty GSR test. I saw the driver, witnesses saw the driver, I interacted with the driver. I feel his identification was positive," said Lain.

She said she was with her son the night he was killed and saw him take his last breath.

"My initial thought is shock, and then it turns to disappointment," said Lain. "We were together that night because I was trying to give him some advice about work. It’s a huge loss. I have no words. I’m devastated."

What's next:

The Galveston County District Attorney’s office said they filed a motion in district court to dismiss the murder case after new evidence appears to exonerate the man originally charged. In the meantime, police say they are still searching for the person responsible and continue to investigate.