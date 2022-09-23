Murder charges dropped against suspect in 2017 Subway shooting due to 'missing witness'

A man charged with murder, accused of shooting a son trying to protect his mother, has had his charges dismissed.

Jeffrey Archangel had been charged with capital murder accused of shooting Javier Flores in 2017.

Flores was working at a Subway with his mother on Broadway when police say archangel and another man tried to rob the store.

Flores was defending his mother when he was shot and killed.

According to court documents, charges against Archangel were dropped because of a "missing witness."

It's not clear if prosecutors plan to re-file the case.