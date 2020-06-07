Mural at Houston’s Breakfast Klub pays tribute to George Floyd

One of Houston's most popular restaurants is paying tribute to George Floyd. A new mural has just been completed at the Breakfast Klub.

Located at the intersection of West Alabama and Travis Street now rests the symbolic depiction of Houston native George Floyd. The 46-year-old died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month.

“The mural is a statement about justice for all. Floyd’s focus, his eyes looking deep into his soul as he screams out his last words 'I Can’t Breathe' with the American flag across his mouth as the mask,” said Reginald Adams, the artist behind the design.

Since Tuesday, Adams and his team of artists have been working 12-hour days to illustrate the juxtaposition of both racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That mask is very symbolic of the suffocation of black and brown communities historically. His last words were I can’t breathe and there are still people today asking for breath, for hope, for justice and that mask is symbolic of the change that we have to make systemically in our American culture,” Adams said.

The mural is plastered on the side of the Breakfast Klub, one of the Bayou City’s most sought-after restaurants.

Breakfast Klub owner Marcus Davis said he's grateful for the outpouring of the community's support towards black-owned businesses. “His statement ‘I Can’t Breathe’ now becomes a responsibility of the community to help breathe life into hopeless situations," Davis said. "My battle to sustain my business over the last two months pails in comparison to my battle to stay alive and not be fearful driving home, making it home to my kids."

“This mural is not simply for African Americans. This mural is for all of Houston, all of America,” Davis said.

The mural’s completion comes just days before the country’s focus turns to Houston. Floyd’s funeral services are set for Monday and Tuesday.