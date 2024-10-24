A downtown law office has a free haunted house for adults and children to celebrate Halloween on Friday and Saturday.

For the third year in a row, the Mukerji Law Firm has transformed into one of the spookiest haunted houses in Houston and the bonus- it's free!

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Attendees are encouraged to come in costumes.

The spooky haunt will be located at 2405 Smith Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26.